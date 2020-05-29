Shemaroo Apologises and Distances Itself From Comedian Surleen Kaur After A Clip of Her Comparing ISKCON and Porn Goes Viral (Read Tweets)
Surleen Kaur in Shemaroo's Controversial Video (Right) ISKCON Temple (Photo Credits: Twitter, Wikimedia Commons)

Shemaroo Entertainment's Comedy Studio was one show aimed at bringing together the country's best stand-up comedians to deliver a dose of hearty laughter to a 'studio-gathered' audience. However, comedian Surleen Kaur's video debasing the ancient 'Kamasutra' and also the Khajuraho Temple and comparing these works with porn, irked a huge section of ISKON devotees. In the video, that has now been taken down from all of Shemaroo's streaming sites, Surleen can be seen starting her session with the sentence, "Beshak Hum Sab ISKCON Wale Hain, Par Andar Se Sab Harami Porn Wale Hai." COVID-19 Lockdown: ISKCON Dwarka Pledge to Feed More Than 2 Lakh People Daily

What followed was ISKCON filing a case against Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo for the episode targeting the Sanatan Dharma. In their complaint, the temple trust alleged the comedian of using language that was derogatory and highly objectionable to followers of the Hindu dharma, Sanatan Dharma and also ISKON followers all over the world. PM Narendra Modi Unveils 800 Kg Bhagavad Gita, Largest In The World, at ISKCON Temple in New Delhi; Watch Video.

Check Out A Part of The Controversial Video Below:

To this, Shemaroo Entertainment apologised to the organisation and informed them that the content had been taken down as soon as the video was brought to their attention. 'Rahul Gandhi is Homosexual', Says Hindu Mahasabha Chief Swami Chakrapani After Congress Distributes Booklet on Relationship Between Vinayak Savarkar and Nathuram Godse.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Part 2 Of The Above Tweet:

They also tendered an 'unconditional apology' and in a series of tweets mentioned that they had cut ties with Surleen Kaur and Balraj Syal. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Balraj Syal Wants to Replace #SidNaaz With #ShehRaj (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Part 2 Of The Above Tweet:

However, ISKON's Vice President and Spokesperson, Radharamn Das, refused to accept Shemaroo's apology and said they will 'make an example out of this nonsense.' While the issue has been raised recently, it has been reported that this video had been aired almost over a month ago and had got all the traction it could amass. While the video has been taken down, it surely seems like the ISKON committee is not keen on going down without a fight!!