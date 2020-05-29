Shemaroo Apologises and Distances Itself From Comedian Surleen Kaur After A Clip of Her Comparing ISKCON and Porn Goes Viral (Read Tweets)

Surleen Kaur in Shemaroo's Controversial Video (Right) ISKCON Temple (Photo Credits: Twitter, Wikimedia Commons)

Shemaroo Entertainment's Comedy Studio was one show aimed at bringing together the country's best stand-up comedians to deliver a dose of hearty laughter to a 'studio-gathered' audience. However, comedian Surleen Kaur's video debasing the ancient 'Kamasutra' and also the Khajuraho Temple and comparing these works with porn, irked a huge section of ISKON devotees. In the video, that has now been taken down from all of Shemaroo's streaming sites, Surleen can be seen starting her session with the sentence, "Beshak Hum Sab ISKCON Wale Hain, Par Andar Se Sab Harami Porn Wale Hai." COVID-19 Lockdown: ISKCON Dwarka Pledge to Feed More Than 2 Lakh People Daily

What followed was ISKCON filing a case against Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo for the episode targeting the Sanatan Dharma. In their complaint, the temple trust alleged the comedian of using language that was derogatory and highly objectionable to followers of the Hindu dharma, Sanatan Dharma and also ISKON followers all over the world. PM Narendra Modi Unveils 800 Kg Bhagavad Gita, Largest In The World, at ISKCON Temple in New Delhi; Watch Video.

Watch how this women, Surleen Kaur - a stand up comedian, insulting the Hinduism by comparing it with pornography. Yoga, Kama Sutra, Khajuraho Temple, ISKON are all compared with porn. This program "Comedy Studio" is hosted by @ShemarooEnt . Full video: https://t.co/bBrOvxSreD pic.twitter.com/rYUX0e6KS4 — Dr. Jishad Kumar Murali (@DrJK_Murali) May 28, 2020

To this, Shemaroo Entertainment apologised to the organisation and informed them that the content had been taken down as soon as the video was brought to their attention. 'Rahul Gandhi is Homosexual', Says Hindu Mahasabha Chief Swami Chakrapani After Congress Distributes Booklet on Relationship Between Vinayak Savarkar and Nathuram Godse.

*This is with regards to the video that has been brought to our notice featuring comedian Ms. Surleen Kaur. The video was found derogatory and the same has been taken down with immediate effect. Shemaroo is committed to ensure our content is neutral and unbiased towards any — Shemaroo (@ShemarooEnt) May 28, 2020

religion, caste, creed or culture. We apologize to all brothers and sisters of the Iskcon community whose sentiments we might have unintentionally hurt. We extend our assurance that such matters will be dealt meticulously and with extreme sensitivity.@yudhistirGD — Shemaroo (@ShemarooEnt) May 28, 2020

They also tendered an 'unconditional apology' and in a series of tweets mentioned that they had cut ties with Surleen Kaur and Balraj Syal. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Balraj Syal Wants to Replace #SidNaaz With #ShehRaj (Watch Video).

Further to our unconditional apology to ISKCON community for the comments made by Ms. Surleen Kaur, we have decided to disassociate ourselves from any further involvement with Ms Surleen Kaur and Mr Balraj Syal as they failed to meet our standards of public decency. — Shemaroo (@ShemarooEnt) May 29, 2020

We have high regards for all the good work, especially the spiritual and social service, that ISKCON has done over the years to benefit countless people across India and elsewhere. ISKCON's contributions of feeding 5 crore meals during the COVID lockdown is praiseworthy. — Shemaroo (@ShemarooEnt) May 29, 2020

However, ISKON's Vice President and Spokesperson, Radharamn Das, refused to accept Shemaroo's apology and said they will 'make an example out of this nonsense.' While the issue has been raised recently, it has been reported that this video had been aired almost over a month ago and had got all the traction it could amass. While the video has been taken down, it surely seems like the ISKON committee is not keen on going down without a fight!!