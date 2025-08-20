Radhashtami is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Goddess Radha, the consort of Lord Krishna. The day of Radhashtami falls on the Ashtami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, which usually comes in August–September in the Gregorian calendar. Radhashtami falls about 15 days after Krishna Janmashtami. Radha is regarded as the embodiment of pure love, devotion, and compassion for Lord Krishna and her birth anniversary is celebrated with great devotion. This year, Radha Ashtami 2025 falls on Sunday, August 31, 2025. Radha Ashtami Wishes in Hindi and HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes, SMS and Wallpapers for Loved Ones.

According to drikpanchang, the Madhyahna Time is from 11:09 to 13:36 pm. The Ashtami Tithi begins from 22:46 on August 30, 2025, and will end at 00:57 on September 01, 2025.

Radhashtami 2025 Date

Radhashtami 2025 falls on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

Radhashtami 2025 Timings

The Ashtami Tithi Begins from 22:46 on August 30, 2025 and will end at 00:57 on September 01, 2025.

The Madhyahna Time is from 11:09 to 13:36 pm.

Radhashtami Significance

Radhashtami holds great significance in Hinduism and is marked with great devotion by devotees across India. It is believed that Goddess Radha is the embodiment of compassion and bhakti, and her union with Krishna represents the eternal bond between the soul and the divine. Radha Ashtami is also known as Radhashtami and Radha Jayanti.

On this day, devotees keep fast on Radha Ashtami day. Goddess Radha is worshipped during Madhyahna Kala which is noon time according to the Hindu division of the day. Temples dedicated to Radha-Krishna, especially in Barsana, which is Radha’s birthplace, Vrindavan, and Mathura, host grand festivities with kirtans, dances, and processions.

