COVID-19 Lockdown: ISKCON Dwarka Pledge to Feed More Than 2 Lakh People Daily

By Joymala BagchiNew Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The ISKCON Temple in Dwarka Sector 13 has been reaching out to the needy during the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus by feeding more than two lakh people daily and aims to extend the service to more. Pradyuman Priyadas, ISKCON mid-day meal chairman told ANI, "We have set up temporary kitchens. on the very first day we reached 5,000 people in need of food. Later the capacity was increased to two lakh."The food being prepared includes rice, chapati, sabzi, and dal keeping in mind immunity boosting ingredients.For logistics, the temple has hired E-Richshaws at Rs 200-300 each to distribute the food at various pockets of Delhi. In addition, Priyadas said, "Currently, we have support to run till tomorrow and day after but we are expecting more donations to keep it going till lockdown. A situation should never arise where people are saved from coronavirus but die of hunger."ISKCON Dwarka has also secured extra capacities to feed people from wherever they are receiving news or calls.Following the Prime Minister's announcement last week, the country is under complete lockdown for 21 days in a bid to stem the spread of the virus. The total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 1,397 after 146 new patients were reported in the last 24-hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)