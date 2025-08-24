Radha Ashtami 2025 Date and Significance in India: Radha Ashtami 2025 Date falls on the day that marks the birth anniversary of Goddess Radha, the eternal consort of Lord Krishna and the symbol of divine love and devotion. Celebrated with great fervour across India, Radha Ashtami is observed on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada according to the Hindu calendar. Devotees perform special prayers, rituals, and bhajans in temples and homes, seeking the blessings of Goddess Radha for love, devotion, and spiritual growth. Knowing the exact date and auspicious timings of Radha Ashtami 2025 is considered important to perform these ceremonies in the most favourable way, making this occasion deeply significant for followers of Vaishnavism and all devotees of Radha-Krishna.

Radha Ashtami 2025 in India

Radha Ashtami is an annual occasion that is celebrated with great devotion across India. This day is the day that marks the birth anniversary of Goddess Radha, the consort of Lord Krishna. The occasion of Radha Ashtami falls on Ashtami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. This year, Radha Ashtami on Sunday, August 31, 2025. According to drikpanchang, the Madhyahna Time is from 11:24 to 13:54 pm. The Ashtami Tithi begins at 22:46 on August 30, 2025 and will end at end at 00:57 on September 01, 2025. Radha Ashtami 2022 Greetings & Messages: Lovely HD Images & Wallpapers To Share With Loved Ones To Celebrate Goddess Radha’s Birth.

Radha Ashtami is celebrated with great enthusiasm at Radha’s birthplace, Barsana and the entire Braj region on the eighth day (Ashtami) in the month of Bhadrapada. Radhashtami falls fifteen days after Krishna Janmashtami. In this article, let’s know more about Radha Ashtami 2025 date, timings and the significance of the day that is dedicated to Goddess Radha.

Radha Ashtami 2025 Date

Radha Ashtami Date 2025 falls on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

Radha Ashtami Significance

Radha Ashtami holds great religious significance for devotees of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. Radha Ashtami is also known as Radhashtami and Radha Jayanti. Devotees keep fast on Radha Ashtami day, and Goddess Radha is worshipped during Madhyahna Kala, which is noon time according to the Hindu division of the day. In the Viṣhṇu Khaṇḍa of the Skanda Purana, it is mentioned that God Krishna had 16,000 gopis, out of which Goddess Radha was the most prominent one.

In Vaishnavism, Goddess Radha is revered to as the eternal consort of Krishna and worshipped for her unconditional love and unwavering devotion towards him. The festival of Radhashtami suggests that Goddess Radha is a significant aspect of the cultural-religious faith system.

