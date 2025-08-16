Janmashtami is the day when we celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, which falls in the month of Bhadrapada (August/September) on the Ashtami tithi of the Krishna Paksha. Krishna Janmashtami is not only celebrated in India but also in other corners across the world. Lord Krishna is also known by names like Madhava, Keshav, Kanha, Kanhaiya, Devakinandan, Bal Gopal, and others. Makhan, or hand-churned butter, is one of the main offerings to the deity since, according to folklore, milk and butter were his favourite foods, which impacted the culinary traditions of this festival. The celebration of the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna is incomplete without a selection of traditional sweets. Chappan bhog is traditionally prepared for Lord Krishna during Janmashtami. Let's explore some delicious recipes you can make to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami. Krishna Songs for Janmashtami 2025: From ‘Go Go Govinda’ to ‘Mach Gaya Shor,’ Top Bollywood Songs for Dahi Handi Celebrations.

1. Phirni

Phirni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Phirni is a classic creamy Indian dessert made from milk and ground rice and flavoured with saffron and cardamom. This sweet dish is often served as part of festivities.

2. Peda

Peda (Photo Credits: X)

This is the most well-known dessert linked with Krishna Janmashtami, made from milk, saffron, sugar, and dried fruits. For the ultimate experience, visit Vrindavan and enjoy.

3. Kheer

Kheer (Photo Credits: X)

No matter what the occasion or celebration is, a bowlful of kheer is sure to find its way. It is prepared by cooking boiled rice with milk and sugar. You can add cardamom, raisins, saffron, cashews, pistachios and almonds for garnishing.

4. Dhaniya Panjiri

Dhaniya Panjiri (Photo Credits: X)

Dhaniya panjri is popularly prepared during Janmashtami. It is made from coriander seed powder, bura (powdered sugar), ghee, chopped almonds, raisins, and cashews. Dhaniya panjiri is also part of the classic 'chappan bhog thali'.

5. Malpua

Malpua (Photo Credits: X)

Malpuas, like kheer, are a popular dish that people enjoy during festivals. These fried pancakes are made by using a flour batter blended with milk, which is then fried in ghee and served with sugar syrup.