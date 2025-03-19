Marathi television actor Sanket Korlekar recently fell victim to a shocking street crime as snatchers stole his expensive phone while he was travelling in an autorickshaw. The incident took place near Thane's Viviana Mall. According to the Takatak actor, the bikers stole his iPhone 16 Pro Max worth INR 1.70 lakh, which he purchased last month. The incident came to light after the actor took to social media and shared his ordeal and warned people to stay alert while travelling on the road. Theft at Pritam Chakraborty’s Goregaon Studio: Office Boy Accused of Stealing INR 40 Lakh, FIR Registered.

Sanket Korlekar Urges People To Stay Alert After Bikers Steal His iPhone 16 Pro Max

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday (March 17), the actor narrated the whole incident. He revealed that on Sunday (March 16), his brand new iPhone 16 Pro Max, which he purchased last month, was snatched by two bikers in Thane while he was sitting inside an auto. He said the bikers tried to snatch his phone with such force that it left scratches around his wrist. He also revealed that an FIR was filed at the Rabodi Police Station in Thane and expressed his complete faith in the police.

Sanket Korlekar’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanket Avinash Korlekar (@korlekarmania)

In the video, he said, "I have complete faith in the police, and I am sure they will take some action and get my phone back. I was inside a rickshaw and was even sitting in the middle, despite this, they took the phone from my hand. Today, it's me. Tomorrow, it might be a woman. I have seen them get desperate for mobiles worth INR 10,000, too. I never thought that something like this would ever happen in a place like Thane. But it has started now, so please stay alert. I urge the police to kindly increase the security." Saif Ali Khan Stabbed 6 Times; Actor Injured After Robber Barges Into Bandra Home of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Him – Read Details.

Incidents like these are becoming more common these days, even with tight security measures. The best way to stay safe is to remain alert in public and aware of your surroundings.

