Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life is said to be a visual spectacle. The film directed by Blessy, based on a true incident and on the Malayalam novel “Aadujeevitham” by Benyamin, is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. At the film’s trailer launch, the filmmaker spoke about the film, stating, “The Goat Life is the greatest survival adventure ever, simply because something as unbelievable as that actually happened to someone.” Film’s lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shared, “It’s been a long journey and not an easy one; after a decade long wait, the audience gets to watch the fruit of our hard work and turmoil.” Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Song ‘Hope’: AR Rahman Croons a Soul-Stirring Number for Prithviraj Sukumaran–Blessy’s Survival Drama (Watch Video).

Written by author Benyamin, the film Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life recounts the real-life journey of Najeeb, a young man who immigrates from the lush landscapes of Kerala in the early 1990s in pursuit of opportunities overseas. Produced by Visual Romance, let’s check out some of the key details ahead of the film’s theatrical debut. Aadujeevitham Aka The Goat Life: Prabhas Showers Praise on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Upcoming Survival Adventure, Says ‘Blockbuster Is Loading’.

Cast – The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead alongside Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, KR Gokul, Talib Al Balushi and Rik Aby.

Plot – Prithviraj Sukumaran stars in the film as Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer who becomes enslaved as a goatherd on a remote farm in Saudi Arabia.

Watch The Trailer Of Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Below:

Release Date – Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life will release in theatres on March 28.

Review – The reviews for Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review of director Blessy’s film is out.

