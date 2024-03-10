The much-awaited trailer for Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham was finally out on March 9, offering a glimpse into the gripping survival adventure. Prithviraj's Salaar co-star Prabhas was equally thrilled as the fans were after watching the trailer. Taking to his social media, Prabhas showered praise on the Mollywood star and wished him the very best for the upcoming film. Taking to his Instagram stories, Prabhas wrote, "My brother @realprithvi, what have you done!!! I can't believe its the same person who played Vardharaja Mannar, Congrats and all the best, brother. Looking forward to #TheGoatLife with lots of love. Blockbuster is loading." Aadujeevitham is helmed by director Blessy and is an adaptation of the acclaimed Malayalam novel of the same name. Aadujeevitham has a stellar cast that includes Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, K.R. Gokul, Talib al Balushi, and Rik Aby. Aadujeevitham is set to hit the big screens on March 8. Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Upcoming Film Promises a Gripping Survival Adventure and Epic Cinematic Masterpiece (Watch Video).

Prabhas on His Insta Story:

Prabhas on his Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)