From Kana Kandaen to Mumbai Police, 5 Times Prithviraj Sukumaran Aced the Villainous Roles Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as the antagonist in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming actioner, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Regarding the decision to cast him as the antagonist, the filmmaker previously shared, “I am really looking forward to working with the supremely talented Prithviraj. It will be an amazing experience to have such a powerhouse performer in this action entertainer,” as reported by ANI. Even the film’s producer, Jackky Bhagnani, expressed his happiness about having the Malayalam star onboard for this multi-starrer project. He said, “Having him (Prithviraj) as an antagonist adds an extra thrill to the film.” Well, this wouldn’t be the first time the actor-director of Mollywood would be portraying a grey character. There have been numerous films in the past where he has excelled in villainous roles. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Prithviraj Sukumaran To Star in Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s Action-Entertainer!

Today, the makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan offered a glimpse of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character through the film’s trailer. While his face wasn’t revealed, he was shown in a masked look, sporting long tresses and wielding a huge machine gun. His villainous avatar has already grabbed attention, and audiences are eager to see him on the big screen alongside protagonists Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Ahead of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s theatrical debut, let’s take a look at the films where Prithviraj brilliantly portrayed villainous roles. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Epic Showdown With Masked Prithviraj Sukumaran Steals the Show in This Ali Abbas Zafar Actioner (Watch Video).

Kana Kandaen

Prithviraj Sukumaran made his debut in Tamil cinema by portraying an antagonist. He played the role of a business consultant who does not hesitate to resort to violence to achieve his goals. This performance is one of his memorable ones and earned him critical acclaim.

Naam Shabana

In this Taapsee Pannu-starrer, the Malayalam actor portrayed the character of Mikhail, also known as Tony, an international arms dealer with significant ties to the underworld. His role as a key player in the criminal underworld showcased another impressive performance by the actor in a negative role.

7th Day

In this Malayalam film, Prithviraj portrays David Abraham, a former police officer who investigates the disappearance of a group of friends. Throughout the movie, David appears ordinary, but in the twisty finale, his true identity and name are unveiled, revealing his complexity as a character.

Mumbai Police

Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen as ACP Antony Moses IPS suffering from amnesia, attempting to remember his past life and solve his last case before the accident. Before the accident, he led a questionable life, often bending the rules. The standout moment is the ending, where the actor took a big risk that paid off well.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Prithviraj portrays Koshy Kurian, a retired havildar known for his strong will and pride. Coming from a wealthy family in the high ranges of Kerala, Koshy becomes entangled in a conflict with Ayyappan Nair, played by Biju Menon, a police officer known for his strict adherence to justice. The clash between the two characters leads to battles of ego, confrontations, and dramatic twists throughout the film.

Throughout his career, Prithviraj Sukumaran has showcased his versatility by taking on various roles, including a villainous avatar. It remains to be seen what he will bring to the table in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2024 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).