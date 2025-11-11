Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

A bomb threat issued to actor Ajith Kumar's residence has now been declared a hoax. Nayanthara’s Chennai Home Targeted in Bomb Threat After Similar Incidents Involving Tamil Stars Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan; Police Confirm It Was a Hoax.

Sources close to the actor said that police teams swung into action as soon as they received information and arrived at the actor's residence in Thiruvanmaiyur to neutralise the threat on Tuesday afternoon.

Tamil Nadu Police Confirm Ajith Kumar Threat Was a Hoax

The police units, accompanied by sniffer dogs, conducted a thorough search of the residence of the actor before declaring the threat a hoax.

The bomb threat, sources say, was received at the DGP's office via mail and that threats had also been issued to the residences of other film celebrities such as Ramya Krishnan and S Ve Shekhar. Sources informed that similar searches were conducted by the police at all the places to which threats were issued before declaring the threat a hoax.

Although the threats have been declared hoaxes, the Tamil Nadu police is leaving no stone unturned to find out those behind such threats as off late, there has been a considerable increase in such threats.

Celebrity Homes Targeted: Ajith Kumar Among Those Hit by Hoax Bomb Alerts

It may be recalled that only on October 21, actress Sakshi Agarwal had thanked the thanked the Tamil Nadu Police for swiftly responding to a similar bomb threat that was issued to her house and office.

Taking to her X timeline, the actress had said, "Thank you @tnpoliceoffl #tndgp for your due diligence and immediate response to the Bomb Threat to my house and office! To my fans, we are safe and the bomb threat is being investigated!" Salman Khan Death Threat: Unknown Person Threatens to Blow Up Bollywood Superstar’s Car; Mumbai Police Files Case.

Bomb threats which turn out to be hoaxes have been on the rise in recent times. Prior to the threat received by Sakshi Agarwal, popular actors Trisha, Nayanthara and Vijay had received bomb threats. All of these threats proved to be a hoax. Sources added that prominent dignitaries such as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and opposition leader Edappadi K Palanisamy had also received similar threats earlier and that those threats too were found to be a hoax.

