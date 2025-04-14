Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received a fresh death threat. The Sikandar actor received another death threat after an unknown individual sent a message to the WhatsApp of Mumbai's Transport Department in Worli, revealed sources on Monday, April 14. According to the sources, the message threatened to kill the actor inside his Mumbai residence and also ordered the bombing of his car. An investigation into the matter is underway. The actor has previously received similar death threats allegedly linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. ‘Jitni Umar Likhi Hai, Utni Likhi Hai’: Salman Khan Breaks Silence on Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Ahead of ‘Sikandar’ Release.

Salman Khan Receives Fresh Death Threat

