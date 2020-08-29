South superstar Akkineni Nagarjun, who has been in the industry for almost 34 years now, turns a year older on August 29, 2020. Called eternally young and the king of romance, In fact, Nagarjuna starred inmovies as a child actor as well in 1967. While the actor has starred in more than 100 filoms, he is also very well known for his biographical roles wherein the actor has done 8 such movies. In fact, Nagarjuna also has quite an envious collection of awards for his accomplishments in the film industry and his comtribution to the cinema field. Akkineni Nagarjuna Birthday Special: 5 Wonderful Performances of the Eternally Young Superstar That You Should Not Miss.

Born on August 29, 1959, Nagarjuna, who turns 61, does not look a day over 30. And on the ever of the eternally young super star of south cinema, here are 5 of his songs that we feel one should not miss listening to.

Telusa Manasa

Telusa Manasa from the 1995 movie criminal traces the journey of Nagarjuna and Manisha Koirala as Doctors Ajay and Shwetha who fall in love and get married, before tragedy strikes them.

Na Gonthu Shrutilona

This song sees Nagarjuna and Vijayashanti recall their past lives in a village as Ranga and Lakshmi. Ranga teaches Lakshmi how to sing and the story traces their lives between their current and past lives.

Nenu Nenuga Lene

This song from one of Akkineni Nagarjuna's biggest hits Manmadhudu sees the actor's character woo his first love Maheshwari in the flashback story.

Hello Guru Prema Kosam

This song from the movie Nirnayam sees Nagarjuna's character woo Amala in the classic chedkani style, while she refuses to acknowledge his advances.

Botany Patamundi

This is a light-hearted song about a group of friends and their first day at college. A cute looking Nagarjuna takes a back seat here but makes appearances and we are left crushing on him.

Even though Nagarjuna comes from a film family, the superstar has managed to outgrow his father Akkineni Nageswara Rao and created a legacy of his own. And while he continues to grow and shine now, his son Naga Chaitanya and daughter-in-law Samantha Akkineni are making the Akkineni name proud. We wish many more years of growth and prosperity to Akkineni Nagarjuna. Happy Birthday Superstar!

