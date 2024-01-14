Telugu period action film Naa Saami Ranga, featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni and directed by Vijay Binni, has been released today. It's an adaptation of the Malayalam film Porinju Mariam Jose. The cast includes Nagarjuna as Kishtayya, along with Ashika Ranganath, Allari Naresh, Mirnaa Menon, Raj Tarun, Rukshar Dhillon, Jisshu Sengupta, Ravi Varma, and Madhusudan Rao. The audience has given a positive response to the film. Naa Saami Ranga Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Period Action Film!

But those who are yet to watch this film in theatres, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Naa Saami Ranga's theatrical release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per the latest reports, Naa Saami Ranga has been leaked online and has also been made available on torrent sites and Telegram channels.

Watch Naa Saami Ranga Trailer

Naa Saami Ranga full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites and other pirated versions of the series in HD are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online are searched massively to binge-watch the pirated version of the film.

Apart from Naa Saami Ranga, there are several other newly released movies and series that have also become victims of online piracy. It includes Saindhav, Killer Soup, Merry Christmas, Guntur Kaaram, Captain Miller among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

