The highly anticipated Telugu period actioner, Naa Saami Ranga, finally arrived in theaters on January 14th, bringing with it a star-studded cast including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Ashika Ranganath, and Shabeer Kallarakkal. Set against the picturesque backdrop of a countryside village, the film promises a thrilling blend of friendship, love and revenge. So, is Naa Saami Ranga worth the wait? Dive into the film's review roundup below to find out! Naa Sami Ranga Trailer: Akkineni Nagarjuna Promises To Deliver a Power-Packed Action Drama This Festive Season (Watch Video).

Hindustan Times: "The way Naa Saami Ranga plays out, the film doesn’t offer something that sticks with you for long after. And yet, it manages to entertain you when you’re watching. Most of the film takes place during Bhogi and Sankranthi festivals, with the sets helping you get into the festive mode as much as Dasaradhi Sivendra’s cinematography and MM Keeravaani’s music does."

123 Telugu: "Naa Saami Ranga is a watchable village drama. Nagarjuna, Allari Naresh, and Ashika Ranganathan deliver decent performances. However, the slow-paced first half and the absence of significant highlight sequences pose as the main hurdles. While the movie may not appeal to all sections of the audience, it promises enjoyment for mass and family audiences this festive season."Naa Saami Ranga First Look: Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Rustic Avatar From Vijay Binni’s Film Unveiled on Actor’s 64th Birthday (Watch Video).

Watch Naa Saami Ranga Trailer:

TOI: "Kudos to Vijay Binni, who beautifully adapted the original for the most part to suit Telugu sensibilities and Nagarjuna’s appeal. The choreographer-turned-director intricately weaves through the complexities and nuances of rural life, exploring the depth of relationships and societal dynamics. Vibrant frames by cinematographer Shivendra Dasaradhi and mood-appropriate music by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani contribute to providing a wholesome experience."

Gulte: "Naa Saami Ranga is a no-nonsense and simple rural action drama with no major twists. It just moves flat and works here and there. The film has a weak conflict which acts as a major shortcoming. There are time-pass scenes which add no value to the story flow. Director Vijay Binni plays to Nag’s strengths and doesn’t largely mess with the original (Porinju Mariam Jose). Cast and well-picturised songs and nicely choreographed action scenes are the highlights."

So, after reading the above reviews of Naa Saami Ranga, will you watch it at cinema halls near you? Tell us your views in the comment section below!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2024 10:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).