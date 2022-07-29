Young Kerala actor Sarath Chandran was found dead on Friday, according to the film industry sources. The 37-year-old actor shot into prominence with his film Angamaly Diaries and his other popular films included Koode, Oru Mexican Aparatha, to name a few. Sahana Dies: Kerala Model-Actress Found Dead at Her Residence in Kozhikode; Husband Taken Into Custody Following Murder Allegations.

Actor Antony Varghese shared an image of Sarath Chandran from Angamaly Diaries and wrote "RIP Brother." The details of the death are awaited. Hailing from Kochi, Sarath Chandran previously worked in an IT firm and also worked in film as a dubbing artist. Lil Wayne Pays Mourns Death of Cop Who Saved His Life as Child.

He made his acting debut in the Malayalam film industry with the film Aneesya.

