The wait is over! Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 launched with a grand premiere that had everything fans hoped for star power, glamour, surprises and a brand-new lineup of housemates ready to bring drama, emotions and excitement into the BB house, premiered on August 3, 2025.

Host Mohanlal’s Dashing Entry

Returning for his seventh year as host, Mohanlal made a dashing entry and wasted no time setting the tone for what lies ahead. He gave fans a full tour of the revamped Bigg Boss house from the chic kitchen and dining area to the bedrooms where all the drama brews. But the real excitement began when the names of this season’s 20 contestants were finally revealed. Here’s the full list of the contestants who have entered the house this year:

Farmer and author Aneesh Tharayil

Anumol

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Kathuria (@aryan_kath_)

Actor and model Aryan Kathuria

Kalabhavan Sariga

RJ Bincy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RJ Bincy (@rj.bincy)

Oneal Sabu

Binny Sebastian

Abhilash Sarath

Rena Fathima

Munshi Ranjith

Gizele Thakral

Sarika K B

Shanavas Shanu

Nevin Cappresious

Fathima Noora and Adhila Nasarin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adhila Nasarin (@adhila_noora)

Shaitya Santhosh

Renu Sudhi

Appani Sarath

Akbar Khan

Abhisree

‘Bigg Boss Malayalam 7’: Only 3 Contestants Win First Task

After entering the house, the contestants were immediately faced with a challenge. Only Aryan Kathuria, Binny Noobin and Shanavas won the first task and were allowed their full luggage. In a previous promo, Mohanlal had already made it clear that he won't tolerate "over-cuteness, over-emotions or angry youth" this time around. This warning hints at a stricter, more intense season.

Watch the Promo of 'Bigg Boss Malayalam' Season 7:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asianet (@asianet)

‘Bigg Boss Malayalam 7’ Kicks Off With 20 Contestants

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 will air for nearly three months, staying true to the original Big Brother format. With the new logo unveiled on Mohanlal's birthday in May, and the energy of 20 vibrant contestants, the show promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, alliances and surprises. Last season's winner, Jinto Bodycraft, took home the trophy in June 2024.

‘Bigg Boss Malayalam 7’ Promises High-Voltage Drama

Together, these 20 contestants bring a diverse mix of backgrounds from actors and creators to writers, radio jockeys and even real-life couples. As Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 begins its run, this blend of personalities promises high-voltage drama, unfiltered emotions and plenty of entertainment for viewers. Watch Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 on Asianet and 24x7 JioHotstar Malayalam.

