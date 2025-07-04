After six successful seasons, the makers of Bigg Boss Malayalam have announced the controversial reality show's new season, with superstar Mohanlal returning as the host. Known for his honest and straightforward opinions on the contestants, it will be interesting to see the Malayalam acting legend take on hosting duties once again. On Friday (July 4), the actor took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and dropped the first promo of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7. The 45-second video, shared on Asianet's YouTube channel, confirmed his return as the show's host in the most stylish way possible. We see Mohanlal making a dramatic entry on a Bullet, dressed in an all-black outfit. After getting down from the vehicle, he heads straight to the camera and says "Vaada" (come on), reminding us of the iconic scene from his Lucifer franchise. Did Kichcha Sudeep Confirm His Return As Host of ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 12’ Along With a Four-Season Contract With the Reality Show’s Makers?.

Mohanlal Shares Update on ‘Bigg Boss Malayalam’ Season 7

Watch the First Promo of ‘Bigg Boss Malayalam 7’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)