The last few days have seen major discussion online surrounding the return of Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada for the upcoming Season 12. For the unversed, the Sandalwood star, who had hosted the show for 11 years, announced his exit after the conclusion of Season 11. He revealed that his shooting schedules and hosting duties on the reality show had caused him significant stress, leading to his decision. However, in a recent development, it was revealed that Kichcha Sudeep and the showrunners have come to an understanding, marking his return. Not just that, he has also signed a four-year contract. ‘Bigg Boss’ Kannada Season 11 Finale WINNER: Hanumantha Lamani Lifts Trophy in Kichcha Sudeep’s Reality Show.

Kichcha Sudeep Back As ‘Bigg Boss Kannada’ Season 12 Host

At a press conference on Monday (June 20), Kichcha Sudeep revealed that the audience's love and admiration for his work as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada prompted him to reverse his initial decision. Putting rest to months of rumours surrounding his exit and replacement, the Kannada star confirmed that he will return as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 and has signed a four-year contract that will see him continue his hosting duties until Season 15.

Kichcha Sudeep’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KicchaSudeepa (@kichchasudeepa)

Clarifying about his return, the actor said, "They wanted it to start at a certain date and I have requested them to push it ahead by three to four weeks as I am committed to trying and ensuring that I have a film release in 2025. Billa Ranga Baashaa is ongoing and another project will be announced shortly."

Kichcha Sudeep at the ‘Bigg Boss Kannada’ Press Conference

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors Kannada Official (@colorskannadaofficial)

Kichcha Sudeep, who has been the host of Bigg Boss Kannada since its first season in 2013, revealed at the press meet that his issue with the show's organisers was regarding the contestants. He said, "Bigg Boss needs all kinds of characters. My only demand to the organisers was that they must have a clear idea behind picking contestants. As a host, I shouldn't stress myself about certain participants while ignoring the rest." Kiccha Sudeep Thanks Fans on Completing 29 Years in Cinema; Admirers Trend #29YearsOfSUDEEPism To Celebrate the Kannada Superstar’s Journey.

Meanwhile, on the movie front, Kichcha Sudeep was last seen in the 2024 action thriller Max. The Kannada star is currently working on Billa Ranga Baashaa where he has teamed up with his Vikrant Rona director Anup Bhandari. He is also expected to announce a new project soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2025 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).