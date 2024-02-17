The anticipation for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 has reached new heights with a recent promo featuring Mohanlal entering a Bharatnatyam dance segment, courtroom sequences, and a chessboard. The promo concludes with a voiceover teasing, "Bigg Boss Season 6, ഒന്ന് മാറ്റി പിടിച്ചാലോ ?" (Bigg Boss Season 6, Want to change it up?). This promo suggests a potential shift in the show's format, but exact details remain under wraps. The new season is expected to air soon on Asianet and stream live on Disney+ Hotstar. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Winner: Akhil Marar Takes the Trophy on Mohanlal's Reality Show (View Pics).

Watch Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Promo

