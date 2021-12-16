Actor Aari Arjunan, who shot to fame after winning 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4', has begun work on his next film that is being directed by P. Ashwin. The film, which is being produced by SAS Productions, has tentatively been titled 'Production No 1'. Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Fame Balaji Murugadoss' Father Passes Away in Chennai.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the team held a simple 'pooja' on Wednesday to mark the launch of the project. The technicians and other cast and crew members of the film are still being finalised, sources said. Bigg Boss Tamil 4: From Sanam Shetty to Rekha, Meet All the Contestants of Kamal Haasan's Show.

Director Ashwin, who is also known as Srimani, has also directed a film titled 'Kanmani Paapa', which is expected to hit screens soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2021 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).