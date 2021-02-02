Balaji Murugadoss, who is known for his stint on Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil, lost his father on February 2, 2021. This sad news was confirmed by Balaji as well as his brother Ramesh on social media. Reportedly, Murugadoss' dad breathed his last in Chennai suddenly. Nothing more has been out on this yet. After the demise, Balaji on Twitter wrote, "This too shall pass." As soon as this news broke online, netizens on the micro-blogging site mourned the loss of the BB 4 contestant's father. Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Balaji Murugadoss Makes Shocking Revelations About His Parents On Kamal Haasan’s Show.

When on the reality show, Murugadoss, had openly talked about how he had lost his mother after he won a Mr. World competition. His fans online are heartbroken and are connecting the dots and talking about his fate where after becoming the runner up of the reality show, his father passed away. Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Amritha Aiyer, Anu Mohan, Lakshmi Menon, Balaji Murugadoss - Are These the Participants in Kamal Haasan's Show This Year?

Balaji comes from a non-filmy background but was among the most loved contestants on Bigg Boss Tamil. The season's had taken place on January 17, 2021, wherein Aari Arjunan won the title along with Rs 50 lakh prize money, whereas Balaji Murugadoss was the first runner-up. May his father's soul rest on peace. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2021 08:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).