Actress Geethika Tiwary who has been a known face in the industry is now all set to mark her big screen debut with a big budget Tamil film, Production No.1 and currently is prepping to shoot the climax of the film in mid of July of the year. The actress is flying off to Chennai to finish the film. However, the shoot was put to back burner in April 2020 when the second phase of lockdown was announced.

Talking about her movie and resuming the shoot of the same, Geethika says, “In April 2021, I reached Chennai to finish the shoot of the film but sadly the lockdown happened and I had to come back to Mumbai since the climax needs to be shot in the exteriors. I am also glad that things are coming back to normal slowly and steadily and I get to finish my debut feature in July in a 10-day tight packed schedule. I can’t wait to be on the sets and meet my cast and crew.”

Production No.1 is helmed by director duo JD and Jerry and produced by legendary Saravana. The music is composed by Harris Jayaraj and shot by ace cinematographer Velraj.

It was earlier learnt that Geethika considers herself lucky to be a part of this 100-crore budget venture. It all started for her when she shot a jewellery ad with superstar Nagarjuna and he noticed her talent and advised her to try in South film industry.

Actress Geethika says "If you know you are good into something go for it without thinking much and just work hard and success will definitely come to you.