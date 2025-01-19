The Mumbai Police received a bomb threat from an unknown caller concerning Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Dharavi. Acting promptly, the police, along with the bomb squad, rushed to the area and conducted a thorough investigation. After a detailed search, no suspicious objects or devices were found. Despite the false alarm, the authorities have filed a case regarding the bomb threat, and investigations are ongoing to trace the caller responsible. Mumbai Bomb Threat: JFA Firm and JSA Office in Lower Parel’s Kamala Mills Receive Threatening Mail, Turns Out To Be Hoax.

Mumbai Police Receive Bomb Threat from Unknown Caller

Mumbai Police received a bomb threat about Dharavi's Rajiv Gandhi Nagar from an unknown caller. The police and bomb squad investigated the area but found nothing suspicious. A case has been filed: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/npF5E7ZQUx — IANS (@ians_india) January 19, 2025

