Chiranjeevi Confirms Approval Received from Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy To Resume Film and TV Shoots

Megastar Chiranjeevi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Telugu film star and former Union minister Chiranjeevi has expressed confidence that film shoots will resume in Andhra Pradesh soon after June 15. A delegation of leading Tollywood actors, producers and directors called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Tadepally camp office here on Tuesday. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Chiranjeevi said that the Chief Minister has agreed to their request for allowing film shootings in the state. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: The Shooting of Kamal Haasan’s Reality Show to Begin by the End of 2020?

"He gave us a patient hearing and responded positively to our request to allow shooting in the state soon. He said the government will devise the guidelines for shootings in the state," the Tollywood star said, adding that film shooting could resume after June 15. Following large-scale relaxations in the Covid-19 lockdown since Monday, the delegation consisting of leading Tollywood actors, directors and producers arrived here from Hyderabad on Tuesday, to discuss various issues pertaining to the Telugu film industry. They also thanked Jagan Mohan Reddy for the pro-cinema initiatives announced recently. Telangana Government Allows Films and TV Serial Shoots If They Abide to Certain Guidelines (Deets Inside)

Apart from Chiranjeevi, the Tollywood delegation included actor Nagarjuna, film director Rajamouli of 'Bahubali' fame, and producers Dil Raju and D. Suresh. The delegation also requested that the state's film Nandi awards be revived from this year. They also requested the government to facilitate film shooting infrastructure in Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh minister Perni Nani said that the Chief Minister had responded positively to the issues discussed in Tuesday's meeting. The minister said that the Andhra government would provide all necessary help for the film industry's growth in the state. Tuesday's meeting came in the wake of a similar meeting with Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad last week. On Monday, Telangana cleared film shootings in the state as per the protocols put in place by the state government.