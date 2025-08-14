Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's latest directorial Coolie landed in the theatres on Thursday (August 14). The Tamil action thriller stars superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. He plays a mafia gang leader in the film. Coolie is Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor. The legendary actor recently completed 50 years in cinema. His journey from a bus conductor to one of the biggest stars in the world is nothing short of inspiring. Rajinikanth’s humble beginnings are well known, and his journey is a perfect example that life is full of surprises and hard work can make anything possible. To mark Rajinikanth’s golden jubilee in cinema, the makers of Coolie debuted a new title card for the actor. ‘Coolie’ X Review: Rajinikanth’s ‘One-Man Show’ With Nagarjuna’s Stylish Act and Anirudh Ravichander’s BGM Redeems Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Massy Thriller, Say Netizens.

Rajinikanth’s New Title Card in ‘Coolie’

Fans of Thalaivar rushed to theatres to catch the early shows of his latest film Coolie. Cinegoers who have already watched the film in cinemas took to social media to share their thoughts. They also posted videos of the Tamil superstar’s new title card, unveiled in the film to mark his golden jubilee.

In videos shared on X (formerly Twitter), fans posted clips of theatre reactions to Rajinikanth’s new title card. The animation features some of the actor’s iconic characters, including Baashha, which somewhat reminded fans of Thalapathy Vijay’s title card in Leo. After all, both films were helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. However, along with the new title card, the makers also kept Rajinikanth’s classic retro “Superstar Rajni” part. Rajinikanth’s 50 Years in Films: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal and Others Congratulate Thalaiva.

New Title Card for Rajinikanth Celebrating His Golden Jubilee in Cinema

Audiences Go Wild as They React to Rajinikanth’s New Title Card

Just Loki Things

#coolie #CoolieFDFS The title card of Coolie 2025 is already creating waves! Featuring dramatic visuals like exploding lights, a falling cigarette, and a shadowy silhouette, it culminates in Rajinikanth’s name with “50,” celebrating his iconic 50-year career. Part of the Lokesh… pic.twitter.com/voAUtKPp8g — Abhishek (@AbhiXcape) August 14, 2025

Loki Powerhouse!

Thalapathy Vijay Fans Had Something To Say

Rajinikanth's Coolie also stars Sathyaraj, Upendra, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan in key roles. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan also makes a special appearance in the film. Coolie faces a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's Spy Universe film War 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2025 10:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).