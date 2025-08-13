Mumbai, August 13: It has been 50 years since superstar Rajinikanth first graced the screen with "Apoorva Raagangal" back in 1975. As Thalaiva completed half a century in the entertainment industry, several who's who from the film fraternity congratulated Rajinikanth on achieving the rare feat.

Kamal Haasan took to his X timeline and wrote: "Marking half a century of cinematic brilliance, my dear friend @rajinikanth celebrates 50 glorious years in cinema today. I celebrate our Super Star with affection and admiration, and wish #Coolie resounding global success befitting this golden jubilee." Rajinikanth’s 50 Years in Films: Kamal Haasan Celebrates ‘Coolie’ Superstar’s Golden Jubilee Milestone With ‘Affection and Admiration’ – See Post.

Director, S Shankar penned: "Dear @rajinikanth sir The awe I felt from the day I first saw you on screen in Moondru Mudichu, seeing you in person on the sets of Johnny, meeting you as a director, narrating my stories, making Sivaji, Endhiran, 2.0 and up until a couple of weeks ago when I saw you last- 50 years of awe that has never diminished by the slightest. They say the most positive aura extends fifty feet from its source, your Awe-ra engulfs the whole world sir. Your life is a lesson for humility, staying grounded, respect, dedication, punctuality, hard work and perseverance. A golden jubilee has never shined brighter. My best ever wishes for #Coolie and the whole team. Arangam Adhirattum."

Mollywood heartthrob Mammootty also commemorated the special milestone, saying: "Heartfelt congratulations to dear @rajinikanth on completing 50 glorious years in cinema. It was truly an honour to share the screen with you. Wishing you the very best for #Coolie. Keep inspiring and shining always". Rajinikanth To Complete 50 Years on August 15 Since His Debut in Tamil Cinema, TNCC Chief K Selvaperunthagai Extends Wishes.

Mohanlal also congratulated the 'Coolie' actor with the following words: "Fifty years of unmatched charisma, dedication, and magic on screen! Congratulations to the one and only @rajinikanth sir on this monumental milestone. Here’s to #Coolie and many more iconic moments ahead". Karthi wrote on the micro-blogging site: "50 years of unmatched style, mass and magic. The one and only #Superstar!! @rajinikanth." Several others wished Rajinikanth on marking 50 years on the silver screen.

