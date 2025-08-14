Tamil film Coolie starring superstar Rajinikanth finally arrived in the theatres on Thursday (August 14). The action drama is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of the LCU fame. Coolie follows the story of a mafia gang led by Rajinikanth's Deva, a former gold smuggler. He aims to reclaim his power by reuniting his old gang. The movie features a star-studded ensemble including Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan, among others. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan also appears in a special role. Fans of Thalaivar are rushing to the theatres to catch early morning shows of the Tamil film, and reviews for Coolie are pouring on social media. ‘Coolie’ Not in LCU: Lokesh Kanagaraj Confirms ‘Standalone’ Status in His Thank You Note for Rajinikanth and the Team – Read Statement.

‘Coolie’ X Review

Early responses to Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie are mixed. While many are praising Rajinikanth's performance as a "one man show", others pointed out how the film focuses on a grand celebration of the Tamil superstar rather than being a signature Loki film. A user shared that Coolie might not make it to the list Lokesh Kanagarj's best films but it delivers exeatly what expected of it - "a tribute to Rajinikanth designed for whistles and cheers."

Watch the Trailer of ‘Coolie’:

Moviegoers were impressed with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Soubin Shahir’s performances, but felt the second half was lengthy with a predictable climax. The much-hyped Aamir Khan cameo failed to impress, while Pooja Hegde wowed audiences with her glamorous “Monica” act.

Netizens Review ‘Coolie’

#OneWordReview..#Coolie : FANTASTIC &Massy Rating: ⭐️⭐️🌟🌟 Screenplay, music, direction even performances are stunning. High level performance from superstar🔥 #Rajinikanth - #LokeshKanagaraj ,done a fantastic job and persent very well! BEST OF LUCK COOLIE TEAM#CoolieReview pic.twitter.com/8zNgCd0XDe — Karthik SK🥳💫 (@Karthik_SK45) August 14, 2025

Many Called ‘Coolie’ a Thalaivar Tribute Than a Signature Loki Film

Nagarjuna’s Performance and Anirudh’s BGM Steal the Show

#CoolieFDFS #CoolieThePowerHouse #CoolieReview Just watched #Coolie 🔥 Rajinikanth is an absolute one-man show 💥 Vintage swag all the way! Stylish Nag steals the moments he’s in 👌 And #Anirudh’s BGM Story could’ve been tighter & the pacing dips at times Ratings 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/gxaGFopfnA — Chaitanya Varma (@spychaitanya) August 14, 2025

‘Biggest Mass Hits of 2025’

Umm

Hours before the film's release, Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed that Coolie is a standalone film for Rajinikanth and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe, consisting of films Kaithi, Vikram and Leo. The movie is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures. Coolie clashes with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 at the box office. ‘Coolie’ vs ‘War 2’ Box Office: Rajinikanth-Aamir Khan or Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR – Who Is Expected To Take a Bigger Opening? Find Out!.

Will you watch Rajinikanth's Coolie in theatres?

