Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra marks the emergence of a new cinematic universe in Malayalam film. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his Wayfarer Films banner, it stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead, with Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan in cameo appearances. The film is written and directed by Dominic Arun of Tharangam fame, with additional screenplay by actress Santhy Balachandra (who also has a minuscule cameo). ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ Movie Review: Kalyani Priyadarshan Powers Malayalam Cinema’s First Female Superhero Film With Naslen’s Solid Support.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra follows the mysterious Chandra, who travels to Bengaluru to lie low after a dangerous mission. She catches the attention of her next‑door neighbour, Sunny, a bachelor spending time with his roommate. Sunny soon realises that Chandra is no ordinary woman; she possesses super‑powers, and her origins lie in a popular Kerala folktale. What's also interesting is that more magical beings like her live amongst the mortal humans.

Tamil choreographer Sandy Master plays the film’s antagonist, a misogynistic, corrupt cop who becomes entangled in Chandra’s affairs. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is being touted for strong box‑office performance, reportedly the standout among Onam releases, which include Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam and Fahadh Faasil’s Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (also starring Kalyani Priyadarshan).

The movie has received very positive reviews not only in Kerala but also outside the state, praised for delivering an engaging superhero story on a modest budget.

Is 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' Hinduphobic?

However, with praise and success come posts that seek to frame the film through a religious lens, particularly in “new India.” This is attributed by some to the Malayalam film industry’s roots, the director’s Christian background, the producer’s faith, and the lead actor’s religion. So is the film Hinduphobic

Like the below post...

Admirers of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra defended the film against these allegations. Some reminded critics that the main mythical characters originate from a book (Aithiyamaala) written by an upper‑caste writer (Kottarathil Shankunni), and that the film draws on Kerala folklore. Others believe the controversy may actually boost interest in the film in the days ahead. ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’: From Dulquer Salmaan to Tovino Thomas, Every Cameo Explained in Kalyani Priyadarshan-Naslen’s Superhero Movie and What They Mean for the Franchise.

Fans Defending 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra'

Earlier this year, L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, was accused of being Hinduphobic for depicting the Gujarat riots and featuring two Hindutva leaders as antagonists. When the controversy drew national attention, the makers submitted the film for re‑censoring after its release, with cuts, and released new prints to theatres. Still, L2: Empuraan went on to become Malayalam cinema’s highest‑grossing movie.

