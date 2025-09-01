Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra marks the emergence of a new cinematic universe in Malayalam film. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his Wayfarer Films banner, it stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead, with Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan in cameo appearances. The film is written and directed by Dominic Arun of Tharangam fame, with additional screenplay by actress Santhy Balachandra (who also has a minuscule cameo). ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ Movie Review: Kalyani Priyadarshan Powers Malayalam Cinema’s First Female Superhero Film With Naslen’s Solid Support.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra follows the mysterious Chandra, who travels to Bengaluru to lie low after a dangerous mission. She catches the attention of her next‑door neighbour, Sunny, a bachelor spending time with his roommate. Sunny soon realises that Chandra is no ordinary woman; she possesses super‑powers, and her origins lie in a popular Kerala folktale. What's also interesting is that more magical beings like her live amongst the mortal humans.

Tamil choreographer Sandy Master plays the film’s antagonist, a misogynistic, corrupt cop who becomes entangled in Chandra’s affairs. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is being touted for strong box‑office performance, reportedly the standout among Onam releases, which include Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam and Fahadh Faasil’s Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (also starring Kalyani Priyadarshan).

The movie has received very positive reviews not only in Kerala but also outside the state, praised for delivering an engaging superhero story on a modest budget.

Is 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' Hinduphobic?

However, with praise and success come posts that seek to frame the film through a religious lens, particularly in “new India.” This is attributed by some to the Malayalam film industry’s roots, the director’s Christian background, the producer’s faith, and the lead actor’s religion. So is the film Hinduphobic

Mollywood can't make a proper movie without hinduphobia ! - Hindu king burns hindu temple - Christian missionaries are saviours - Actress gave a disgusting expression when she saw a vinayak idol - Villain is a hindu who keels his mother in front of hindu god pictures #Lokah pic.twitter.com/yt08adUVxO — Revenge mode (@Pora_Babu) August 30, 2025

Admirers of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra defended the film against these allegations. Some reminded critics that the main mythical characters originate from a book (Aithiyamaala) written by an upper‑caste writer (Kottarathil Shankunni), and that the film draws on Kerala folklore. Others believe the controversy may actually boost interest in the film in the days ahead. ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’: From Dulquer Salmaan to Tovino Thomas, Every Cameo Explained in Kalyani Priyadarshan-Naslen’s Superhero Movie and What They Mean for the Franchise.

Sanghis are going to have a heart attack when they find out that The characters in #Lokah are taken from Kerala folklore written by Kottarathil Shankunni-an upper caste-Malayali Warrier,belonging to temple Care taker community, who started documenting such stories back in 1909. pic.twitter.com/iEzP47iVJs — El Cazador🥷 (@NaadanNinja) August 31, 2025

India’s first woman-led superhero film is smashing reviews and has already become a blockbuster. The icing on the cake? The usual suspects have now picked it up, accusing it of ‘Hinduphobia’ — which will boost the movie even more. Everything falling into place for #Lokah 👏 pic.twitter.com/5lzn7j7O7W — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) September 1, 2025

It is useless to argue with sanghis trying to unearth communal theories to attack #Lokah . Not in a million years will they be able to fathom the richness of our folklore or the inventive way in which the film turned it on its head to make something marvellous. — S.R.Praveen (@myopiclenses) August 31, 2025

I have noticed that whenever a Mallu film tries to break the shackles of Pan India fame there's always a Jealous Non-Mallu who hides behind Hindutva Mask & trashes it for No reason These morons are dumb enough to not know that Evil Kings are part of our Puranas & folklore #Lokah pic.twitter.com/iZqwVwcmOu — El Cazador🥷 (@NaadanNinja) August 31, 2025

Idk why North Indians always drag Hinduism into every south movie. a normal villain, a random expression, a god scene, then it will be a Anti-Hindu propaganda. Feels like they are just waiting to twist simple cinema into some big agenda. Why can’t a film just be a film ?#Lokah pic.twitter.com/BGjlUcPEzc — Abhi (@Abhiew_) August 31, 2025

every malayali after watching Lokah is either raving about the folklore aspect in it or researching the characters shown in it. Brain-dead saffron zombies on the other hand lying through their teeth about scenes that dont exist. — Hara ✨ (@Mystic_riverrr) August 31, 2025

Earlier this year, L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, was accused of being Hinduphobic for depicting the Gujarat riots and featuring two Hindutva leaders as antagonists. When the controversy drew national attention, the makers submitted the film for re‑censoring after its release, with cuts, and released new prints to theatres. Still, L2: Empuraan went on to become Malayalam cinema’s highest‑grossing movie.

