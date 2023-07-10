Actor Ram Pothineni and director Puri Jagannadh are back for the sequel of their cult blockbuster iSmart Shankar titled Double iSmart. Taking to Twitter actor Ram shared news with his fans and followers. He wrote, "DOUBLE the Entertainment! DOUBLE the Action! DOUBLE the Madness! WE R BACK!! #DoubleISMART mode ON! Double iSmart: Puri Jagannadh and Ram Pothineni Reunite for iSmart Shankar Sequel

Check Out The Tweet Here:

DOUBLE the Entertainment! DOUBLE the Action! DOUBLE the Madness! WE R BACK!!#DoubleISMART mode ON! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/iN9oHjF1eo — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) July 10, 2023

Double iSmart had its grand launching ceremony today in the presence of the core team and a few special guests. While Charmme sounded the clapboard, Puri Jagannadh himself directed the first shot on Ram Pothineni.

Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur together will produce the movie on Puri Connects. Vishu Reddy is the CEO. The shooting of Double iSmart will commence from July 12. iSmart Shankar is a special movie for Ram as well as Puri Jaganndh. The movie turned out to be the biggest blockbuster for both the actor and the director. Thus, the excitement and expectations around this project will be huge. Skanda The Attacker: Title Glimpse of Ram Pothineni- Sreeleela’s Film Unveiled, Film To Hit Theatres on September 15 (Watch Video).

Puri Jagannadh penned a story that will have a much bigger span and will be made with a high budget on a large scale with top-class technical standards. Puri will be showing Ram in a massier character than iSmart Shankar. Double iSmart will have a Pan India release. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024.