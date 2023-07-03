The title glimpse of Boyapati Sreenu and Ustaad Ram Pothineni's highly-anticipated movie, Skanda - The Attacker, has been unveiled. Skanda is the other name of Lord Karthikeya, also known as Subrahmanya. The tagline, 'The Attacker', indicates the ferocious nature of the protagonist. The title logo has Lord Karthikeya's weapon vel, the divine spear, incorporated in it. Skanda The Attacker Title Glimpse: Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela’s Telugu Film To Release in Theatres on September 15 (Watch Video).

In the title glimpse, Ram appears in a rugged, mass avatar. He is seen taking on a gang of goons in the pond of a temple. Ram mouths a power-packed dialogue: "Meeru Digithe Oodedundadu... Nenu Digithe Migiledundadu... (Your entry will be futile, but my entry will be devastating)."

Stun Shiva choreographed this high-octane fight sequence, which has some stunning blocks. SS Thaman's thumping background score pumps more energy into the visuals. The title glimpse creates a storm in no time. Sreeleela Clicks Selfie With Ram Pothineni As They March Towards the Last Schedule of Boyapati Sreenu’s Upcoming Film (View Pics).

Check Out The Title Glimpse Of Skanda The Attacker Here:

Sreeleela is the female lead opposite Ram in the film that is being presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar. Skanda - The Attacker will release worldwide on September 15 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2023 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).