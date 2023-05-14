Puri Jagannadh and Ram teaming up once again for the official sequel of iSmart Shankar and it is titled Double iSmart. The announcement poster was released by the makers which features a trident, making it official that the film will hit the big screens on 8th March 2024 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Dulquer Salmaan to Star in Director Venky Atluri’s Next; Film’s Shooting to Kickstart From October 2023!

Double iSmart Announced!

RAM POTHINENI - PURI JAGGANADH REUNITE FOR ‘iSMART SHANKAR’ SEQUEL… TITLED ‘DOUBLE iSMART’… On the eve of #RamPothineni’s birthday, director #PuriJagannadh announces his next PAN-#India project, titled #DoubleiSmart… Sequel to #iSmartShankar… Will star #RamPothineni in the… pic.twitter.com/irS4ggJDzP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2023

