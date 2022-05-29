The funeral of noted Malayalam playback singer Edava Basheer, 78, who collapsed and died while performing on stage on Saturday will be conducted on Sunday. The funeral will be held at Kadappakada Juma Masjid Kabarishthan at 3 p.m. Edava Basheer Dies at 78: Veteran Singer Collapses at Pathirappally While Performing on Stage.

Edava Basheer was rendering a Hindi song 'Mano ho thum' and suddenly fell on stage at a programme organized by the Blue Diamond orchestra of which he was a part for the past several years. The function was at Pathirappaly in Kollam district. He was rushed to a private hospital at Cherthala but his life could not be saved.

The veteran singer shot into prominence during his school days winning several prizes for his music. Basheer floated a music troupe 'Sangeethalaya' at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district which was inaugurated by Malayalam's most reputed singer, K.J. Yesudas.

Basheer was a regular at all temple festivals across Kerala and his song "Akasaroopini, Annapoorneswari" in praise of goddess Durga is one of the songs which was in high demand by the listeners during his public programmes. Sangeetha Sajith Dies; Noted Playback Singer Was Known For Songs Like Ambili Poovettam, Thaneerai Kaadhalikum Among Others.

He had travelled across the globe with his music and had performed in the United States, United Kingdom, European countries, middle eastern countries and far eastern nations. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheeshan condoled the passing away of Edava Basheer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2022 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).