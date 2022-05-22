Noted South Indian playback singer, Sangeetha Sajith passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday morning. Sangeetha was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments for quite some time and passed away at her sister's residence. She was 46. KPAC Lalitha Dies at 73; Veteran Malayalam Actress Was a Two-Time National Award Winner.

The noted playback singer was active in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu movies. She has sung over 200 songs in the South Indian languages. Her song "Thannerai Kathalikkuma" in the Tamil movie Mr Romeo composed by AR Rahman was a big hit. Mohan Juneja Dies; Veteran Actor Was Known For His Roles In KGF Chapter 2 And Chellata.

The theme song for Prithviraj-starrer Kuruthi was her last song in a Malayalam movie. Her funeral will be held at Shanthikavadam public crematorium at Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2022 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).