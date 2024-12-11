Disney+ Hotstar's new series Harikatha, starring veteran Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad, will premiere on Friday, December 13. The team of the Telugu thriller drama series is currently busy promoting its upcoming release. During one of the show's latest pre-release events, Rajendra Prasad took an indirect dig at Allu Arjun's hit Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is creating a storm at the box office globally. After facing backlash for his comments the veteran Telugu actor has now missed a clarification. ‘Pushpa 2 -The Rule’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil’s Action Film Mints INR 645.95 Crore - Reports.

Rajendra Prasad Shares Clarification After Taking a Dig at Allu Arjun

A video from Harikatha's pre-release event has gone viral. In it, Rajendra Prasad takes a dig at Allu Arjun and his character Pushpa Raj from Pushpa 2: The Rule. He says that the concept of a hero has changed in today's world. Even a sandalwood smuggler (hinting at Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj) can be portrayed as one. Further speaking about his character, Rajendra Prasad said that his character will be confronting societal evil in a unique avatar. However, his mention of Allu Arjun stirred a controversy online forcing him to provide a clarification on the matter.

Rajendra Prasad’s Comment on Allu Arjun

Reacting to the massive backlash regarding his recent comments regarding Allu Arjun, Rajendra Prasad said, "When I read reports claiming I spoke negatively of Puhspa, I laughed at first. All these years I have managed to live without controversies, and suddenly there's one." He also said that he had no intentions of speaking anything negative about Allu Arjun and that Allu Arjun is like a son to him. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Review: Allu Arjun Gets God-Elevated in Sukumar’s Meandering Hero-Worship Exercise (LatestLY Exclusive).

Rajendra Prasad’s Clarification on the Allu Arjun Comment

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is set to enter the INR 1000 crore club soon. The Telugu action drama is directed by Sukumar and Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

