Ajith Kumar, who is fondly known as Thala Ajith, would be turning 50 on May 1, 2021. Fans are pretty thrilled about the actor’s golden jubilee year and the celebrations have started already. Thala fans have started with the countdown on social media platforms by using the hashtag #Thala50FestIn100D. From sharing his unseen pictures to stills from his films, fans are ensuring to have a grand celebration online. Thala Ajith Starrer Valimai to Release on May 1, 2021?

Owing to the pandemic, there have been several actors who have urged their fans not to gather in large numbers and organise any kind of celebration like they have been doing every year. Celebs are constantly requesting their fans to adhere to the safety protocols issued by the government. Talking about Thala Ajith’s birthday, fans are thrilled as his new film Valimai is getting ready for a theatrical release. Let’s take a look at some of the posts shared by Thala fans. Valimai: This Family Pic From Thala Ajith Starrer Leaks Online; Fans Demand Makers To Share An Official Update.

Celebrations Begin

Special Designs Made By Fans

The Countdown Has Started

Just 100 days TO go for Kollywood Samrat THALA AJITH's Birthday..!!🤠 Let's Make it Bigger & Special Countdown Celebration TAG.💃 Retweet if you're eagerly waiting for the #THALA50 Festival..!!! 😎💪#Valimai • #ThalaAJITH 🏆#Thala50FestIn100D 🏆 pic.twitter.com/aLLQuPw2Z3 — THALA FANS UNIVERSE™ (@ThalaFansUniv) January 19, 2021

Unseen Pics

Thala Ajithkumar Sir Unseen Rare Pictures...!!! 💝💖💞 Good Morning My Dear Loving ThalaAjith Bloods...!!! ♥️😍😘#Valimai #ThalaAjith #Thala50FestIn100D pic.twitter.com/exwutUa1jR — Gracy Angel ᵛᵃˡᶤᵐᵃᶤ (@Thala_Angel007) January 20, 2021

#Thala50FestIn100D

One Of His Popular Stills

Special Posters Have Been Put Up Already

And A New Pic Of The Valimai Actor

There have been rumours doing rounds that the makers of Valimai are eyeing to release the film on the occasion of Thala Ajith’s birthday. There have been no confirmation on the release date of this project yet that is helmed by H Vinoth. Now as per a report in Pinkvilla, the film might hit the big screens during the Independence Day weekend. Let us wait for an official update from the makers!

