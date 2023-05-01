Ajith Kumar is one of the most versatile actors of Tamil Cinema. In addition to winning hearts on the big screens, AK, as he is fondly called by fans, is also sports car racer. He is also passionate when it comes to heading for trips on bike. This avid biker occasionally goes on for long trips and his pictures from those trips have taken internet by storm. Ajith who celebrates his 52nd birthday today has fans across the globe and they all wait to check out his new pictures across social media platforms. But a few have also been lucky to meet him randomly while he travels for work. Ajith Kumar Birthday: 5 Things That Make Thala the Most Favourite Superstar of Tamil Cinema!

On the occasion of his birthday, here are a few unseen pictures of Ajith Kumar from his childhood and these are surely going to be a treat for all AK fans. These photos overloaded with cuteness will leave you smiling. Take a look at few of them below: Ajith Kumar Birthday: From Dheena to Nerkonda Paarvai, 7 Powerful Roles of Thala That Spell ‘Marana Massu’!

Cuteness Overloaded

Thala Ajithkumar Sir Childhood Unseen Rare Pictures...!!! 💝💖💞 Good Night Sweet Dreams My Loving ThalaAjith Bloods...!!! ❤😍💐#Valimai #ThalaAjith pic.twitter.com/zzhM2mKLwp — Gracy Angel (@Gracy_Angel007) December 15, 2020

School Days

Here's A Rare Childhood click of #ThalaAJITH sir :) 🎭 How many of you like this RETWEET now ..🎉🕴️#Valimai • #AjithKumar • #Thala pic.twitter.com/UWJherkUlI — AJITH FANS UNIVERSE 🏆 (@AjithFansUniv) September 14, 2021

Cutie Patootie

That Smile

Ain’t he a total charmer right from his childhood? These pictures of AK are undoubtedly frame-worthy. Talking about his works, Ajith has starred in more than 60 films. His last film was Thunivu and it had opened to mixed response from critics. Fans are eagerly looking forward to hear about his upcoming projects and maybe an announcement would be made today, turning into double treat for fans. Here’s wishing Ajith Kumar a very happy birthday and the brightest year ahead!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2023 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).