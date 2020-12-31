Thala Ajith’s fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on Valimai. Since sometime there have been reports doing rounds citing that the film’s motion poster will be unveiled on New Year’s Eve. However, there has been no official update on it yet. Earlier today a still from Valimai leaked online, which is a family picture, and since then fans have been demanding the makers to put up an official update. Thala Ajith’s Valimai Motion Poster To Be Unveiled On New Year’s Eve?

This still features Thala Ajith in a clean-shaven look. He is posing with Achyuth Kumar and Raaj Ayyappa, who would reportedly essay the role of his siblings in the film. Veteran actress Sumithra is reportedly essaying the role of his onscreen mother. But the makers haven’t confirmed anything yet. This particular photo has been circulated by fans on numerous fan pages of Thala Ajith and has taken the internet by storm. Thala 61: After Valimai, Ajith Kumar to Team Up with Director Vishnuvardhan?

Still From Valimai

Raaj Ayyappa

Fans Want An Update

Not Even Received Single clear Photo of THALA AJITH From VALIMAI Shooting Spot and Updates Regarding Movie... Waited For a Long Time and At last a Small Pic to get delight ☺️ Waiting For THALA Dharisanam 🔥#Valimai pic.twitter.com/TZvbHpTMgx — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) December 31, 2020

Will An Announcement Be Made On New Year's Eve?

It's gonna be more than a Year since Thala fans saw their Idol in a offical look. They do deserve a glimpse of #Valimai poster or something from the team. Hope this new year will be a celebration for them ✌️ — Ram Muthuram Cinemas (@RamCinemas) December 30, 2020

Valimai, written and directed by H Vinoth, is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. The makers haven’t confirmed the film’s release date yet. But rumours are rife that it would hit the big screen on the occasion of Thala Ajith’s birthday.

