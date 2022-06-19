Several south Indian stars cutting across film industries joined scores of people in celebrating Father's Day on Sunday. Wishing their dads a happy Father's Day, they gratefully acknowledged the selfless sacrifices their fathers had made for their sake. Several stars took to social media to share heart touching posts about their fathers. Father’s Day 2022: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Remembers Late Father Rishi Kapoor, Shares Adorable Childhood Picture.

Actor Vishal tweeted, "Dearest dad, Proud, elated, happy and always inspired to have a father like you. Thank you for always pushing me forward as I follow your footsteps to lead a healthy lifestyle. May god bless you with the best of health, peace and happiness. Happy Father's Day." Father’s Day 2022: Seven Bollywood Songs You Can Dedicate to Your Father on the Special Occasion.

Actor Arav, who shot to fame after winning the title of Bigg Boss, wrote, "Second year without my dad, and here is K making me a responsible and loving father. I promise I will give you the world you want. Happy Father's Day to all the Fathers out there." Both Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal too wished all their followers on social media a Happy Father's Day.

Actress Akshara Haasan, the younger daughter of Kamal Haasan too, wrote a heart touching post on Instagram on the occasion of Father's Day. She said, "Happy Father's Day to my dearest bapuji. The best support, inspiration, role model, loving, warm, large-hearted father a daughter can ask for. Eternally grateful to be your daughter."

South Celebs’ Father's Day Social Media Post

Aishwarya Rajinikanth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth (@aishwaryarajini)

Akshara Haasan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshara Haasan (@aksharaa.haasan)

Mammootty

Mohanlal

Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who posted a picture of herself with her dad, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Instagram, wrote, "My heartbeat ..#happyfathersday"

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2022 08:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).