Four Years of #24TheMovie and Suriya Fans Call This Film As Their All Time Favourite!

Suriya (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Suriya is one of the most bankable actors of Tamil Cinema. Be it any role, he has pulled it off with absolute ease. But in recent times, he has not been able to deliver a blockbuster film like his previous ones, especially like 24: The Movie. And fans are hoping that with his upcoming flicks, he’ll be able to rule at the box office like before. Today (May 6), the Vikram Kumar directorial 24: The Movie has completed four years of its release and even today this science fiction action movie is fans’ favourite. Suriya’s Ayan Clocks 11 Years; Fans Celebrate by Sharing Stills of the Mass Entertainer and Trending #11YearsOfBlockbusterAyan.

In 24: The Movie, Kollywood hunk Suriya was seen in a triple role - Dr. Sethuraman (a scientist), Athreya (Sethuraman’s twin) and Manikandan (Sethuraman’s son and Athreya’s nephew). This movie was based on the concept of time travel and it is said to be the best one until today. This movie had won two awards at the 64th National Film Awards – Best Cinematography and Best Production Design. Let’s take a look at what fans have to say about Suriya and this movie on Twitter. Suriya to Turn 45 on July 23, but Fans Trend #PhenomSURIYABdayIn100D and Start the Celebrations on Twitter Much In Advance.

Demand To Make 24: The Movie Available On OTT Platform

.#24TheMovie (𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟲) - #4YearsOf24 Unfortunately this 2 national award winning film for Best Cinematography & Production Design is not available on any Streaming platforms. It's high time the producers bring the Film to OTT. @Suriya_offl @2D_ENTPVTLTD @rajsekarpandian pic.twitter.com/KSLucxmSFg — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) May 6, 2020

One Of The Best Films Of Suriya

#24TheMovie is Pride of South Indian cinema.. - Film Won 2 national Awards & @Suriya_offl anna won 2 Edison Awards - @Suriya_offl won filmfare for Critics best actor - The film Received 2 Prestigious Vikatan Awards#4YearsOfAwestruck24Movie pic.twitter.com/ucLbBL7U54 — s ғᴀʀɪᴢ sғᴄˢᵒᵒʳᵃʳᵃⁱᵖᵒᵗᵗʳᵘ (@S_Fariz__Offl) May 6, 2020

Suriya's Onscreen Chemistry With Samantha Akkineni

Fans Now Ask The Makers To Come Up With A Sequel

A Blockbuster Movie

•The Movie Which Took Indian Cinema To Hollywood Level •Non - Rajini Grosser In USA •Sci-Fi Movie Which Grossed More Than 100Crs • Won National Awards For 1) Best Cinematography 2) Best Production Design@Suriya_offl#24TheMovie#4YearsOfAwestruck24Movie pic.twitter.com/E6pUt5t7Nz — кιℓℓєяᴬʳᵘᵛᵃᵃ🔪 (@SuriyaVeriyan03) May 6, 2020

#4YearsOfAwestruck24Movie

Suriya As Athreya

4 Years Of #24TheMovie

Only Kollywood Movie Selected in • Top Movies Of 2016 by Google • International Film Festival Silk Road - China • National Film Festival Indian Panorama - India • Local Film Festival Chennai Film Festival - Chennai#4YearsOfAwestruck24Movie@Suriya_offl #24TheMovie pic.twitter.com/5vtOK4dycp — அம்ரிஷ் (@ambrish_guna) May 6, 2020

24: The Movie also featured Nithya Menen and Samantha Akkineni as the lead actresses. Reportedly, more than 60% of the film involves special effects and it is pretty clear fans were mighty impressed with the VFX work. The film’s score and songs were composed by AR Rahman. Suriya took a big risk with this movie, but it turned out to be a perfect watch for cinephiles.