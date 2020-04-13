Suriya to Turn 45 on July 23, but Fans Trend #PhenomSURIYABdayIn100D and Start the Celebrations on Twitter Much In Advance

Suriya (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Suriya is one of the most bankable actors of Kollywood. He has fans not only in India, but he has a huge fan base in several other countries as well. Although his last few films did not fare well at the box office, fans still adore him for his work. All these years he has been entertaining Kollywood lovers with some amazing films and hence fans expect his next film, Soorarai Pottru, turns out to be a major hit. But before that fans have found another reason to celebrate, Suriya’s birthday. Suriya’s Ayan Clocks 11 Years; Fans Celebrate by Sharing Stills of the Mass Entertainer and Trending #11YearsOfBlockbusterAyan.

It is quite common among fans down south to trend eye-catchy hashtags ahead of any popular celebs’ birthday. It usually starts a week before the special day. But Suriya's fans have decided to start the celebration much, much in advance. There’s more than three months left for Suriya’s birthday, but his fans have started with the celebrations on Twitter by using the hashtag #PhenomSURIYABdayIn100D. There’s 100 days more to go for Suriya’s 45th birthday, but fans can’t remain calm. They’ve started sharing his pics on Twitter and also expressed how much they love him and are impressed with his contributions to Tamil Cinema. Let’s take a look at the tweets shared by fans. Suriya Asks Fans to 'Stay Home and Stay Safe', Urges Them to Follow Social Distancing Amid COVID-19 Outbreak (Watch Video).

On the work front, Suriya would next be seen in Sudha Kongara’s film, Soorarai Pottru. This film was initially scheduled to be released in April, but due to COVID-19 outbreak, the makers have postponed its release date to August 2020. Keep watching this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.