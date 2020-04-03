Suriya’s Ayan Clocks 11 Years; Fans Celebrate by Sharing Stills of the Mass Entertainer and Trending #11YearsOfBlockbusterAyan

Suriya (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The action-film Ayan that was released 11 years ago (on April 3, 2009) starred Kollywood superstar Suriya and Tamannaah in the lead roles. Co-written and directed by KV Anand, this film had opened to positive reviews from both critics and fans. From the plot to the direction to the soundtrack to the lead pair’s chemistry, fans loved every bit of this film. As the film has clocked 11 years today, fans cannot contain their happiness and they’ve been trending #11YearsOfBlockbusterAyan. Soorarai Pottru: This Still Of Suriya with Aparna Balamurali Is Winning Hearts!

Fans of Suriya have been using the hashtag #11YearsOfBlockbusterAyan and are also sharing few stills of the mass entertainer. Ayan is considered as of the most successful films of Suriya in his career. Ayan was in fact declared as the solo blockbuster of 2009 in Tamil Cinema. This movie was made on a budget of approximately Rs 15 crore, and it managed to earn more than Rs 80 crore worldwide. Let’s take a look at the tweets shared by fans! Suriya Asks Fans to 'Stay Home and Stay Safe', Urges Them to Follow Social Distancing Amid COVID-19 Outbreak (Watch Video).

Favourite Movie Of Suriya

Ayan! Fav suriya action movie. Non Rajni ,Kamal, Shankar WW highest grosser that time . Suriya 👌🔥 K.V.Anand 👌👌 Harris ❤️#11YearsOfAyan #11YearsofBlockbusterAyan pic.twitter.com/rR908uYXpz — Vishnu Vardan (@Vardan_here) April 3, 2020

A Mass Entertainer

• Authentic action Scenes💥 • Romantic Love Portions 😍♥️ • Crystal & Clear Screenplay🔥 • Equalized Characterization 😎 • Unexpected Twists and Turns ~ #Ayan a Complete Commercial Movie For a Reason 💪✌️#11YearsOfAyan #11YearsofBlockbusterAyan pic.twitter.com/GzoUOkSrCw — @NeDuMaRaN RaJaNGaM@ (@VPprasanthkumar) April 3, 2020

All Praises For Lead Pair's Chemistry

Stills Of Suriya From Ayan

#11YearsofBlockbusterAyan What an experience.@Suriya_offl anna's physique, Charm, Hardwork & an amazing direction by @anavenkat Still a record holder of Number of 100 Days in most Number of states Songs & looks ♥️These pics were then ❣️& chemistry with @tamannaahspeaks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kLW78Uhck7 — ABHILASH S NAIR (@itsmeStAbhi) April 3, 2020

Few More Amazing Visuals

#11YearsOfAyan #11YearsOfBlockbusterAyan #Ayan My Favorite Movie Of @Suriya_offl Sir and Our Queen @tamannaahspeaks 's Blockbuster Movie In Her Career 😍🔥 Beautiful Visuals And Amazing Songs Given By Melody King @Jharrisjayaraj ❤ Thanks To @anavenkat Sir pic.twitter.com/hWBYKyUFDI — Team Tamannaah FC (@TeamTammuFC) April 3, 2020

Whoa! Major Flashback

One Of The Hit Songs From Ayan

My favourite lyrics and favourite scene of this song #11YearsOfAyan #11YearsofBlockbusterAyan https://t.co/7JTNJVHRcm — Stay Home and Take Care (@felishamonica_) April 3, 2020

Suriya has not had any great hits in recent times. Fans’ expectations with his upcoming flick, Soorarai Pottru, is pretty high. Directed by Sudha Kongara, this film is based on the life of Air Deccan founder, GR Gopinath. The film was scheduled to be released on April 9, however, that will not happen owing to nationwide lockdown in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.