Gopichand, known for his works in Telugu Cinema, popularly referred as Action Star and Macho Star, has announced about his 29th film. He has teamed up with director Maruthi Dasari, who is known to helm films such as Ee Rojullo and Bus Stop. The makers have given a glimpse of the filmmaker’s previous works and shared that the title and first look of this upcoming flick will be announced soon. Tamannaah Bhatia Paired Opposite Gopichand in Sampath Nandi’s Sports Drama.

Tentatively titled as #Gopichand29, Maruthi Dasari has announced about a new project almost after a year. Netizens are eagerly waiting to know more details about this untitled project. While sharing this news, Gopichand wrote, “Excited to work with @DirectorMaruthi garu and @GA2Official and for the second time around with @UV_Creations! First look coming soon.”

Gopichand Collaborates With Maruthi Dasari

Meanwhile, Gopichand will next be seen in Seetimaarr, a sports drama, which also features Tamannaah and Digangana Suryavanshi as the leading ladies. Directed by Sampath Nandi, the makers had planned to release the film in mid-2020, but the release had to be postponed owing to the pandemic.

