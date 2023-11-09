Japan would feature Karthi in a never-seen-before avatar. His look from the film has left fans already impressed. The film written and directed by Raju Murugan would be infused with elements of dark comedy, action and heist drama. Japan promises to be a perfect entertainer for movie buffs on this Diwali. The filmmaker revealed to The Indian Express, “This movie belongs to a zone that I haven’t explored before. It’s a delightful film.” He further stated, “It’s a film centered around the character, encompassing various elements such as entertainment and family dynamics, while also reflecting the values often found in my films.” Japan Trailer: Karthi Is an Eccentric, Murderous, Unconventional Thief in Raju Murugan’s Crime Comedy (Watch Video).

The movie Japan is bankrolled by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. Ahead of the upcoming film’s release, here’s looking at some of the key details of it.

Cast – Japan stars Karthi in the titular role. Anu Emmanuel, KS Ravikumar among others in the supporting roles.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “Japan is a notorious master thief who steals Rs 200 crore worth jewels at a jewellery shop, following which a cat-and-mouse chase ensues between him and the police.”

Watch The Trailer Of Japan Movie Below:

Release Date – Japan is all set to be released in theatres on November 10.

Review – The reviews for Japan movie are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review of the film is out.

