Rishab Shetty has finally broken his silence on the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh’s imitation of the sacred Daiva ritual from his blockbuster Kantara film series, saying the act made him uncomfortable. The Kantara director and actor, for the first time, publicly addressed Ranveer Singh's mimicry of the sacred 'Daiva Nartaka' (spirit dancer) sequence in the climax of Kantara (2022), stating that the act made him "uncomfortable." The incident took place at the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 28, 2025, where Ranveer Singh recreated moments from the film’s powerful climax on the IFFI 2025 stage. While the performance appeared to be a tribute, it triggered strong backlash online, particularly from people in Karnataka, who felt a deeply sacred ritual had been reduced to entertainment. The revered film's prequel Kantara: Chapter 1 released in theatres and on OTT in 2025. ‘Intention Was To Highlight Rishab Shetty’s Incredible Performance’: Ranveer Singh APOLOGISES to ‘Kantara’ Star Amid Backlash Over Insulting Daiva Mimicry at IFFI 2025 (View Post).

Ranveer Singh Imitates 'Kantara' at IFFI 2025 in Goa: Watch Video:

Rishab Shetty Reacts to Ranveer Singh's Mimicry of 'Kantara' Daiva

Without taking Ranveer Singh's name, Rishab Shetty made his displeasure apparent. NDTV reports that Rishab was speaking at an event by Behindwoods in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where he shared his opinion regarding people imitating onscreen moments related to sacred traditions. Speaking about the incident, Rishab Shetty reportedly said, "When someone imitates a sacred ritual for entertainment, it makes me uncomfortable." ‘South Wale Bohot Sensitive Hote Hai‘: Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja REACTS to ’Dhurandhar’ Star Ranveer Singh’s ‘Kantara’ Controversy (Watch Video).

Rishab Shetty's sentiment underscores the deep reverence he holds for the 'Bhoota Kola' ritual, which forms the core spiritual element of Kantara. For Shetty and many from the coastal Karnataka region, the Daiva performance is not merely an act but a sacred communication between humans and deities, an integral part of their cultural identity and belief system. His discomfort stems from the perceived reduction of this spiritual act to a caricaturist performance by Ranveer Singh. Ranveer Singh Faces Backlash for Mimicking Kantara Scene and Calling Daiva a ‘Female Ghost’ at IFFI 2025; Rishab Shetty Asked Him To Stop (Watch Video).

Ranveer Singh-Rishab Shetty Incident at IFFI Goa

Following Ranveer Singh's mimicry at IFFI 2025, a wave of criticism erupted across social media platforms. Many users, particularly from Karnataka, expressed their dismay, arguing that the sacred nature of Bhoota Kola should not be mimicked for entertainment purposes, especially by someone outside the cultural context. Critics pointed out that while appreciation for the film was welcome, turning a spiritual performance into a lighthearted imitation bordered on cultural appropriation and disrespect. "It's not just a dance; it's a sacred belief system for us. To see it imitated casually felt like a betrayal of its essence," commented a cultural observer online at the time.

'Kantara': A Cultural Phenomenon

Released in September 2022, Kantara became a nationwide phenomenon in India, transcending linguistic barriers to achieve immense critical and commercial success. The film, rooted in the folklore and traditions of coastal Karnataka, captivated audiences with its compelling storyline, breathtaking cinematography, and the powerful portrayal of the Bhoota Kola ritual. Rishab Shetty's performance as the Daiva Nartaka, particularly in the film's climax, was universally acclaimed for its intensity and authenticity.

The film's success brought unprecedented attention to the rich cultural heritage of the Tulu Nadu region. It sparked conversations about indigenous traditions, environmental conservation, and the clash between modernity and ancient beliefs. The careful and respectful depiction of the Bhoota Kola ritual was a significant factor in the Kantara's impact, making the subsequent mimicry at IFFI Goa 2025 all the more contentious for those who held the tradition in high regard.

Ranveer Singh, riding high on the success of Dhurandhar, apologised for the miming act of Kantara. In return, Rishab Shetty has given a measured response to the incident, without mentioning Ranveer or IFFI.

