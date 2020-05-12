Keerthy Suresh Starrer Penguin To Get A Direct OTT Release?

Keerthy Suresh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Owing to the lockdown imposed in numerous countries around the world, there are several films that had to be postponed as the theatres are shut. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the authorities issued orders to close down all cinema halls in order to avoid mass gathering. There were numerous films across industries that were slated to release in summer and one among them was Penguin. Even the shooting and post production works had to be stalled owing to the outbreak. Since there is no clarity by when will this lockdown will be lifted, some of the makers have even decided to release their movies on OTT platform. Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal to Release Directly on Amazon Prime Video.

As per latest reports, the makers of the Tamil film Penguin, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, are planning to get a direct OTT release. LetsOTT GLOBAL has shared on its Twitter page that the movie Penguin will be released on Amazon Prime Video and this flick is planned to be released by June. However, there has been no official update on it yet. It was on Keerthy Suresh’s birthday that the makers had released the film’s poster. While sharing the poster the makers had captioned it as, “She is aggressive, yet gentle.. She is majestic, yet modest.. She is #Penguin”. It was a silhouette in which Keerthy was shown as a pregnant woman, with the caption Rise Destined. Penguin Title Poster: Keerthy Suresh’s Next to Be Produced by Petta Director Karthik Subbaraj.

Tweet On Penguin Movie’s Release

Premier Alert 📢 : Tamil Film #Penguin starring @KeerthyOfficial gets a Direct OTT release. Streaming rights bagged by @PrimeVideoIN. Releasing by June 2020. Stay tuned to @LetsOTT for instant updates and reviews from all your favourite streaming platforms. pic.twitter.com/jdae0W8eHJ — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) May 11, 2020

Penguin is directed by Eashvar Karthic and will be produced under the banner of StoneBench Films. Besides this, the other movies that Keerthy Suresh has in her kitty are Miss India, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Rang De, Annaatthe and Maidaan (marking her Bollywood debut). Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.