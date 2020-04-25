Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal to Release Directly on Amazon Prime Video; Theatre Owners in Tamil Nadu Upset with the Decision

Jyotika In Ponmagal Vandhal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Owing to coronavirus outbreak, there are several films that had to be postponed. The theatres across the country and in other regions across the globe have been shut in order to avoid mass gatherings. Earlier today there were reports of Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb skipping its theatrical release and getting a web release. However, there has been no official update on it. And now it is heard that Jyotika’s film titled Ponmagal Vandhal will not be releasing in theatres, but directly on Amazon Prime Video. Akshay Kumar Starrer Laxmmi Bomb to Skip Theatrical Release and Go Straight to Disney Plus Hotstar?

Ponmagal Vandhal, produced under the banner of 2D Entertainment, was scheduled to hit the theatres on March 27. But due to the ongoing crisis, the makers had to push the release date. As per the latest development, the makers have decided to release the film on an OTT platform and this decision has left the theatre owners in Tamil Nadu upset. In fact, some of them have even decided not to release any movies of Suriya or films under his banner in their theatres in the future. Ponmagal Vandhal Poster: Jyothika-Suriya Fans Get Treated With a Brand New Still On Tamil New Year!

Paneer Selvan, General Secretary of the TN Theatre and Multiplex Owners Associations, stated, “We are shocked to learn about the plan to directly release Ponmagal Vandhal on OTT platform. A film that’s made for cinemas should primarily have a theatrical release first and then release on other platforms. We reached out to the makers and requested them to revoke the plan but they didn’t listen. Therefore, we’ve decided to not release any films from their banner in theatres in future,” reports HT. There is also a report that states 2D Entertainment has refused to agree to the condition of theatre associations to release the film first in thetares and then on OTT platform.

Reaction Over Ponmagal Vandhal’s On OTT Platform

The General Secretary of the #TamilNadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association, R Panneer Selvam, has announced that their association has decided to not release any film involving actor #Suriya or his home production banner #2DEntertainment hereafter.#PonMagalVandhal pic.twitter.com/FQtHMzkhKF — Silverscreen.in (@silverscreenin) April 24, 2020

#2DEntertainment has reportedly refused to comply with the request made by the theatres association to release #PonMagalVandhal in theatres before making its digital premiere. — Silverscreen.in (@silverscreenin) April 24, 2020

It is also reported that Jyotika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in the first week of May. Ponmagal Vandhal will be the first Tamil film to have a direct release on OTT platform.