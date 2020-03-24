KGF Actor Yash and His Baby Girl Arya’s Cute Banter Will Make You Smile During This Quarantine Period! Watch Video

KGF Actor Yash with daughter Arya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Just like KGF fame Yash, even his two adorable children are also popular amongst the actor’s fans. In fact, netizens wait to catch a glimpse of his two munchkins who drive everyone crazy with their cuteness. Yash and Radhika Pandit’s daughter Arya is quite popular in the social media world. The little star kid has won hearts with her cuteness. She’s back again on Instagram, ruling social media buffs’ hearts during this quarantine phase. Radhika Pandit's Insta Pics Will Give You a Glimpse of Her Happy Life.

From commoners to celebs to other eminent personalities across the globe, everyone is under self-isolation in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. While some are finding really difficult to cope with the isolation period, some have found the way to tackle it. But looks like south actor Yash is having the most amazing time while being at home during this quarantine phase. He has shared a video on Instagram highlighting the ‘perks of home quarantine’ and we bet, this video will bring a smile on your face. Yash is seen fulfilling his parental duties while being at home. He is seen trying to feed food to his baby girl, but it ends up happening the other way round, to which the actor happily surrenders. KGF Star Yash and Wife Radhika Pandit Welcome Second Baby and It's a Boy!

Yash With His Daughter

Besides enjoying the healthy meal, the father and daughter duo also seem to be having some baby code conversation. Well, who wouldn’t enjoy being at home if there’s such cute munchkins around? Yash is definitely enjoying this quarantine phase with his family!