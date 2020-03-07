Radhika Pandit, Wife of Yash, Turns a Year Older Today! Her Insta Pics Will Give You a Glimpse of Her Happy Life

Radhika Pandit is a former film and television actress. She is predominantly known for her works in the Kannada industry. Radhika is married to south actor Yash, the one who shot to fame for his role in KGF: Chapter 1. This husband-and-wife duo is one of the popular couples and one of the most-loved couples as well. It is Radhika’s birthday today (March 7) and fans of this gorgeous actress have been showering her with heaps of love and wishes across social media platforms. KGF Star Yash and Wife Radhika Pandit Welcome Second Baby and It's a Boy!
Radhika Pandit was born on March 7, 1984. She was born to Krishna Pandit (a stage and film personality) and her mother was a Goan. Radhika did her schooling from the Cluny Convent High School in Bengaluru. The 36-year-old initially aspired to become a teacher, but destiny had something else in store for her. In 2007, a friend of Radhika convinced her to give audition for the role in the Kannada TV show Nandagokula and in the same year she got a role in another serial, Sumangali. Radhika was noticed by the Kannada filmmaker, Shashank, who was looking for a lead actress in his film 18th Cross. The film was delayed (due to the producer’s demise) and hence she started shooting for another project, Moggina Manasu, which was also a Shashank directorial.
Radhika Pandit met Yash on the sets of Nandagokula. The duo remained tight-lipped about their relationship and also managed to keep it away from media’s attention. In 2016, Yash and Radhika tied the knot in a private ceremony in Bengaluru. The two have two adorable munchkins, a daughter and a son. If you scroll through Radhika’s Instagram handle, you’ll see the innumerable posts she has shared of her hubby dearest and children. It will give you a glimpse of her beautiful life that she is enjoying with her family and friends. On this special day, let’s take a look at the pictures of Radhika Pandit that she has shared on Instagram.
And That's The Birthday Girl
Yash And Radhika Pandit
The Happy Four
When Baby Girl Decided To Help Her Mommy
Don't They Look Stunning Together?
That's A Major Flashback
Another One, Blast From The Past
Awww..
LOVE
Happy Duo
Memories
Good Old Days
Her Happiness
Familia
From Ms To Mrs
Aren’t these pictures absolutely adorable? We wish this beauty of Kannada cinema tons of happiness and love. Happy Birthday, Radhika!