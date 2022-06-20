RRR star Jr Ntr is working on a film with Tamil director Vetrimaran, who also directed Asuran. There have been whispers about the two working together for a long time, and it appears that Jr NTR has given his nod for the collaboration. Jr NTR is reportedly going to work with Vetrimaran, who has made a name for himself on the big screen with his compelling stories. The film is rumoured to be a pan-India production, while the makers are yet to make the news official. RRR Gains a New Fan as Doctor Strange’s Screenwriter Says He Will Watch Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s Film Again.

Jr NTR's portrayal of earthy character Bheem in RRR has given the idea that he is the right man for a role directed by Vetrimaran, whose films are known for their raw and realistic style. Jr NTR Pays Homage to Grandfather NT Rama Rao on 100th Birth Anniversary.

Vetrimaran is recognised for films like Aadukalam, Kaaka Muttai, Visaranai, Asuran, Kodi, Vada Chennai, Paava Kadhaigal, and many others. The majority of his films portray the defects in society, which are focused on caste segregation in a rural setting.

