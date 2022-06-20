Virata Parvam, Rana's most recent film, has had a dismal start with weekend box-office figures not encouraging. "If all goes according to plan, Rana's career will be on track in no time. He's a seasoned performer. However, a few decisions were made incorrectly," wrote one of his supporters on social media. Rana Naidu: It’s a Wrap for Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati and Surveen Chawla’s Upcoming Netflix Show (View Pics).
Rana's participation in Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak had a bigger impact because the film had two strong actors going head-to-head. Apart from his trials with subjects, this is the type of subject Rana's admirers want him to choose.
